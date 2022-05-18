50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale High culinary team places third in national event

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale High School is celebrating the culinary expertise of its students.

Twenty-three students attended a cooking competition at Epcot in Florida, participating in the “Cook Around the World” event.

Each school invited to attend was assigned one of four continents: North America, Asia, Africa And Europe. The students were then given a basket of unknown ingredients.

The senior team won third place in the entree category. It’s the second time Oakdale High has placed in this national competition.

