National Fire Protection Association issues reminder on grilling safety(USDA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As summertime quickly approaches many of us can’t wait to take out our grills and start serving up burgers and steaks to the family. But as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reminds us, grilling safely is important even when we’re hungry.

After all, a grill placed too close to anything that can burn is a fire hazard.

Remember, July is the peak month that firefighters respond to grill fires and roughly half the injuries involving grills are thermal burns.

GENERAL SAFETY TIPS

  • Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
  • The grill should be a safe distance from your home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
  • Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
  • Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and trays below it.
  • Never leave your grill unattended.

CHARCOAL GRILL TIPS

  • Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as fuel.
  • If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid.
  • Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to a pre-existing fire.
  • Keep charcoal fluid out of reach of children and away from heat sources.
  • There are electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. But be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.
  • When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing of them in a metal container.

PROPANE GRILL TIPS

  • Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
  • If the flame on your grill goes out, turn the grill and gas off then wait at least 5 minutes before re-lighting it.
  • Make sure you check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.
  • Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose to check for leaks. A leak will produce bubbles on the hose.
  • If your grill has a leak and there is no flame, turn off the gas tank and the grill.
  • If a leak in your hose stops, get your grill serviced by a professional before using it again.
  • If a leak does not stop, call the fire department.
  • If you smell gas while cooking, immediately move away from the grill and call the fire department. DO NOT move the grill.

The National Fire Protection Association is an international nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards.

