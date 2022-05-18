Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 8-year-old boy that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been returned home and is safe.

Chaz Wilson, 8, of Hammond, was reported to have last been seen at his North Scanlan Street residence Tuesday morning and is now reunited with his family.

The boy’s uncle, Marlin Wilson, 41, was arrested and is in custody in connection with his disappearance.

