50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 8-year-old boy that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been returned home and is safe.

Chaz Wilson, 8, of Hammond, was reported to have last been seen at his North Scanlan Street residence Tuesday morning and is now reunited with his family.

The boy’s uncle, Marlin Wilson, 41, was arrested and is in custody in connection with his disappearance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Three DeRidder homes have burned in three days, authorities said. Officials are investigating...
DeRidder authorities investigating three house fires in last three days
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for teens this summer
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for teens this summer
National Fire Protection Association issues reminder on grilling safety
National Fire Protection Association issues reminder on grilling safety
Plants need adequate nutrients, but excessive fertility can cause problems. Aphids tend to be...
LSU AgCenter: Preventing insect problems in your vegetable garden
91-year-old Deputy still serving the community
91-year-old Deputy still serving the community