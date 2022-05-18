Junior League of Leesville holding “Touch a Truck” event for kids
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Junior League of Leesville will be holding a “Touch a Truck” event for area children on May 21, 2022.
The event lets children explore public service, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, and delivery vehicles.
There will be craft-maker and artisan vendor booths as well as food trucks on site.
“Touch a Truck” will be at 109 E. Texas St. in Leesville, LA 71446.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a quiet hour from 11 a.m. to noon.
