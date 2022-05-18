FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning, hot and dry through Friday

Temperatures will warm fast as we head into the morning and afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It seems like we are just sitting on repeat each morning and even into the afternoons as we get off to warm and humid starts before sunshine warms us into the afternoon. Today is no different as patchy fog will be possible through the mid-morning hours as temperatures and dew points sit so close to one another, then we can get ready for a hot afternoon as sunshine will warm us quickly into the afternoon. Changes still look likely as we near the weekend as a pattern change arrives to bring some much needed rainfall.

Heading out the door this morning our temperatures are once again into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s and couple that with dew points very similar it’s a muggy one for sure. Some areas of patchy fog are trying to develop and a lot of that will depend on our wind speeds over the course of the morning as most stay on the calm side that could help expand the coverage of fog. Whatever fog does form this morning will quickly burn off as sunshine will be abundant once more as high pressure remains firmly in control of our weather. High temperatures will once again climb back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s and add the humidity it will feel more like the upper 90′s to near 100 at times. If you have plans on spending a lot of time outdoors today make sure to grab the sunscreen and drink plenty of water to help stay cool and hydrated. Our pattern will remain relatively the same heading into Thursday although winds will be picking up a little more, which could help to limit fog just a little bit.

As we head into the second half of the week high pressure will continue to remain in control, but it will be sliding to the east with time and as it does so it will allow our winds to pick up just a little and remain out of the southerly direction. This will set the stage for the weekend as a cold front will slowly move towards Southwest Louisiana and as it does so it will bring us increased rain chances. For those with any outdoor plans through Friday the forecast remains nice and dry with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Temperatures won’t move a whole lot for Saturday as we still see a good mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for a few isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast. Our cold front will move closer to the area for Sunday and that will keep more clouds in the mix as well as showers and storms so we’ll need to keep an eye on the forecast for any weekend plans. Temperatures will also be impacted as we see highs only into the middle 80′s on Sunday afternoon. This will be the start of a pattern change as temperatures remain cool into the start of next week.

Rain chances won’t be going anywhere anytime soon as several disturbances and fronts will be moving through the region. Our second system begins to move in as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday and some of the storms could bring some heavier downpours. Any rain we could get will be very beneficial as we are sitting some 12.50 inches below average for this time of year. Until then just make sure to stay cool and hydrated as the heat continues to roll on.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

