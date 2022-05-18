Ward 5 firefighters extinguish two woods fires in Starks area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ward 5 firefighters were working two wood fires in the Starks area in the afternoon of May 18.

Ward 5 District 1 Chief Rj Dean said the Louisiana Department of Forestry created a lane for Ward 5 to enter which allowed them to extinguish the blaze.

He said although residents in the area are safe, there may be heavy smoke in the area for several hours due to hot tree stumps.

