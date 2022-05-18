50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ward 5 firefighters extinguish two woods fires in Starks area

Firefighters are asking residents in the Starks area to watch out for crews working fires.
Firefighters are asking residents in the Starks area to watch out for crews working fires.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ward 5 firefighters were working two wood fires in the Starks area in the afternoon of May 18.

Ward 5 District 1 Chief Rj Dean said the Louisiana Department of Forestry created a lane for Ward 5 to enter which allowed them to extinguish the blaze.

He said although residents in the area are safe, there may be heavy smoke in the area for several hours due to hot tree stumps.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Lyvie Lewis was killed by Matthew Edgar, a man who's been on the run since his trial.
Search continues for Texas man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend from Louisiana
CHRISTUS Ochsner said the Skybridge is symbolic of the rebirth and recovery of the region in...
CHRISTUS Ochsner rededicates Skybridge
Lyvie Lewis was killed by Matthew Edgar, a man who's been on the run since his trial.
Search continues for Texas man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend from Louisiana
Jonathan Sheard Jr., was recaptured over a month after escaping from the Bridge City Center for...
Senate bill aims to improve juvenile justice system moves forward to House floor