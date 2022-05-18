DeRidder authorities investigating three house fires in last three days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three DeRidder homes have burned in three days, authorities said.

Officials are investigating house fires on Elton Mango Drive and E. Fourth Street Wednesday morning and a fire on Ollie Street on Monday, DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow confirmed.

There were no injuries or fatalities in any of the fires, Harlow said - two of the homes were unoccupied.

A cause of the fires has not yet been determined, but Harlow said his department, along with the DeRidder Police Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

While not giving a cause of the fires, the fire chief said it not common for DeRidder to have that many house fires in a short time span.

“In a community our size, is it possible? Yes, but is it common? No, it’s not common,” Harlow said.

DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard asked anyone with information on the fires to call the DeRidder Police Department (337-462-8911) or the DeRidder Fire Department (337-462-8929). He asked anyone who might have seen suspicious activity or who has video to call the authorities.

The first fire was at approximately 7:25 a.m., Monday, in the 800 block of Holly Street.

Wednesday morning at approximately 3:52 a.m., the fire department was called to the 300 block of E. Fourth Street, then another call came in at 6:12 a.m. about a house fire in the 400 block of Elton Mango Drive.

