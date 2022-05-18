CHRISTUS Ochsner rededicates Skybridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner gathered for a rededication, ribbon cutting and blessing of the Skybridge at St. Patrick Hospital.

The original Skybridge construction was a gift to the hospital provided through Associate donations in 1981.

After being destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the new Skybridge is being rededicated in honor of the physicians and Associates who bravely weathered that storm and many more for the patients of Southwest Louisiana.

CHRISTUS Ochsner said the Skybridge is symbolic of the rebirth and recovery of the region in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

