Center Circle pool to remain closed through 2022 season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s nothing better than diving into a cold swimming pool when temperatures near the triple digits. For some residents in Sulphur, they’ll have to find another place to cool off this summer with the temporary closure of Center Circle pool.

Sulphur Parks and Recreation allowing the community to voice their concerns in a Tuesday night board meeting.

“It’s been a staple in our community for years,” Sulphur resident Barry Price said. “I’m 58-years-old. I started going to the pool by myself since I was five.”

Officials closed the pool due to damages from the 2020 hurricanes. It was reopened last summer using portable buildings for a pool house and showers. Residents, now, left to wonder why it can’t be reopened this summer.

“That’s one reason I’m here,” Price said. “I want to find out to see what’s wrong with the building, why they are going to tear it down because it looks fine to me, it looks like it did for all the years I’ve been going there.”

Staff say after challenges last year, they learned the pool house’s electrical setup was not capable of supporting portable buildings. The plan now is completely redesign the park to possibly add a splash pad, beach entry swimming pool, and walking paths. Homeowners are concerned about their kids this summer.

“The kids in this area can get over here,” Price said. “The kids who live in Maplewood by Maplewood School - they can’t get over here during the day in the summer time.”

The board hopes to have the pool reopened by summer 2023. Residents are invited to share their input on the new additions they think should be added.

