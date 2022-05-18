Calcasieu School Board out-of-zone deadline is May 31

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is reminding parents that the deadline to apply for an out-of-zone request for the 2022-23 school year is May 31.

OUT-OF-ZONE FORM

You can use the fillable form HERE and submit it via email to cwainfo@cpsb.org. When you email the form, you must also include the additional paperwork as explained below.

In addition to the online form, out-of-zone applications can be obtained in two ways:

Parents may pick up OOZ forms at the Child Welfare and Attendance Office. The address is 2423 Sixth Street in Lake Charles.

Parents may request forms to be mailed (NOT emailed) to them by sending an email to cwainfo@cpsb.org . You MUST Include Your Name, Mailing Address, and the Number of Forms being requested.

ADDRESS VERIFICATION

Calcasieu Parish School Board Policy requires you to verify your address in order to register your child (Grades K-12) in the appropriate attendance zone. In order to do this, you must provide copies of two different recent utility bills or receipts.

The following are examples of acceptable bills: Electric, gas, water, telephone, or cable.

The bills submitted have your name and address on them.

You will also need to provide a copy of the parent’s ID.

If the legal guardian is living with someone else and has no utility statements in his/her name, he/she will need to provide copies

A notarized statement from the person with whom the guardian is living which verifies that he/she resides with the householder.

Two (2) current utility statements verifying homeowner address (one being an electric bill)

Picture ID of homeowner.

Picture ID of parent.

CUSTODY PAPERS

If your child has changed because of separation and/or divorce, you may be asked to furnish a copy of a judicial order of custody.

RECORDS REQUIRED AT SCHOOL LEVEL

Enrollment in Calcasieu Parish Schools is temporary (up to thirty (30) days) pending receipt of all required records. The legal guardian is responsible for providing the required records to the school in a timely fashion. Failure to do so may result in your child being terminated from the school’s enrollment. When you go to register the student at school, you will need to provide the following papers:

The permit from CWA

Birth certificate

Social security card

Custody papers (if applicable)

Health records

Academic records

Additional information on some of these papers is listed below.

BIRTH CERTIFICATE

An official copy of your child’s birth certificate (containing the raised seal) is required by Louisiana law and by Calcasieu Parish School Board policy. If you do not have an official copy, the school or this office can furnish you with the address needed to order one.

SOCIAL SECURITY CARD

Board policy requires that a social security number (card) be furnished to the school. This number is necessary for the maintenance of all student records.

HEALTH RECORD

A child transferring into a Calcasieu Parish School from another system (from within or from without the state) must submit a state-approved health card providing evidence of having been immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis, and other communicable diseases; or they shall present evidence that such immunizations are in progress. The state-approved health card may be obtained at the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit or the physician’s office.

ACADEMIC RECORDS

A guardian should accompany a child to school to register for the first time to furnish information needed by the school that the student may not be able to provide.

The report card and transfer records from the previous school, if available, should be taken to the school at this time, as the school may need this information to properly place the student. However, the school will accept a student without academic records.

The placement of a student without records will be temporary, and the receiving school will request the records from the previous school. However, the final responsibility for the attainment of school records belongs to the legal guardian.

2022 DEADLINE DATES

The deadline to turn in forms is Tuesday, May 31.

Out-of-zone forms will not be accepted at the schools. They must be mailed or turned into the Child Welfare and Attendance Office.

***Please note that CWA will not make copies of the items required with the application. Please provide your own copies when turning in completed applications.

The results will be mailed to the parent/guardian by mid-July

QUESTIONS ABOUT SCHOOL SUPPLIES, FREE LUNCHES, BUS TRANSPORTATION, ETC.

The school personnel can answer these questions where you register your child. Parents/guardians are advised to inquire about these issues at the time of registration.

Permits may be obtained from the Office of Child Welfare and Attendance, 2423 Sixth Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. as well as 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

