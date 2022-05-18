Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Polk Stage in downtown Leesville will be holding a live music and food event for “Leesville Music at Sundown” on May 20, 2022.

The event will be on the corner of Texas St. and 4th St. at 6 p.m.

The featured artist will be the local country band Barley Texas.

Barley Texas plays a mixture of Western swing, blues, country, traditional honky tonk, Louisiana swamp pop, and originals.

Barley Texas performs for “Leesville Music at Sundown” on May 20 (Leesville Polk Outdoor Stage)

