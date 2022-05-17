Vernon Parish Animal Shelter temporarily stops intakes due to Parvo exposure

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One Labrador and three puppies were exposed to the parvo virus and now the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is not accepting the intake of pets until May 20th.

The contagious virus that transfers from pet to pet was brought to the attention of the shelter after required shots were given to the pets upon arrival and they were taken by a rescue team for adoption.

Since being informed Brittany Cryer, Director of the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter said all pets currently in the shelter have been checked and do not appear to show any signs or symptoms of the virus. However, the present “no intake” rule is just to assure the safety of all animals coming in and out of the shelter.

“We want every animal that comes into our facility to be safe, be well be taken care of and every animal coming into our facility we want that same chance and not only do we have to make sure that we are giving the intake vaccinations and making sure our facility is taken care of, the public has to make sure that they are taking care of their pets as well,” Cryer said.

Cryer said hydration is key when it comes to parvo and keeping your pets vaccinated is important... and reminds people that keeping pets at home, reduces their chances of getting sick.

The shelter accepts around 60 to 100 dogs and about 50 kittens a month.

Cryer said the rescue adoption agencies they work with are also accepting donations to help with vet care.

For more information about adoption or the intake of pets after May 20th, you can call (337)-392-9613, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

