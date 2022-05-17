SWLA Arrest Report - May 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 16, 2022.

Dustin James Richards, 43, Ragley: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer by flight; trespassing; possession of stole things under $25,000; property damage under $50,000.

James Lucien Savage, 45, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; switched license plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gwaine Anthony Luno, 54, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; must have side and rear reflectors on bicycle.

Jerome Anthony Jones, 32, Stone Mountain, GA: Instate detainer; out of state detainer.

Garland Glen Guillory, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Ronald Wayne Richard Jr., 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Paul Emile Wilson Jr., 48, Lake Arthur: Federal detainer.

Fernando Lamas Nelson, 53, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000.

Krista Loralie Jones, 33, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Steven Wayne Landry, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jacob Ryan Bult, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Alanna Jade Caldwell, 22, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; bank fraud; money laundering; forgery; identity theft.

Scott Richard Krukowski, 35, Anchorage, AK: Out of state detainer.

Rodney Dale Lebleu Sr., 58, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $25,000.

Gregory Scott Allen Bonnette, 34, Westlake: Parole violation.

Tromale Lee Guy, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Deadriane Rayshard Donray Carmouche, 24, Baton Rouge: Illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court; possession or dealing in illegally transferred weapons.

Destiny Anne Simpson, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Sameer Ibrahim Ismael, 54, Alexandria: Out of state detainer.

Stacy Renee Jefferson, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

