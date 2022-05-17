Sulphur High students win at state film competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four films from students at Sulphur High School made it all the way to Louisiana’s 2022 Film Prize Junior festival.

The film festival is for middle and high school students from across the state who complete using short films that usually take all school year to make. And this year more than 500 Louisiana students were involved in the festival.

“It was really fun. We were all nervous, we didn’t know who was going to win, who wasn’t going to win...we got to watch everyone’s films, they were amazing. Everyone did a great job you could tell a lot of people worked really hard. I think we all had a good time,” Chole Amburgey, a junior, said.

Films had to be between 3-10 minutes long and were written, cast, directed, and edited by the students.

And while these short films may just be a school project for now, soon it might be a career path.

“Probably just make more...make more films. Just always keep going, I definitely want to do film, I definitely want to be a filmmaker,” Kharma Little, a junior, said.

This year, the Sulphur Tornadoes won the category for Best Stop-Motion/Animation in the Shane Brown Memorial Founder’s Circle with their film “2 Minds, 1 Murder.” They received a grant for $250 dollars that can go towards their next film project.

Because the school year is winding down, the projects for next year’s Film Prize Jr. Festival won’t begin until school gets back in session in the fall.

