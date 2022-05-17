50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured

By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell school resource officers have given the all-clear after a tense standoff with an alligator Tuesday morning.

Police posted on Facebook around 10 a.m. saying everyone was safe.

At 11:30 a.m., Animal Control SWAT captured the gator and relocated it safely.

An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.(SPD)
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.(SPD)
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.(SPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured
PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured
ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Historic rainfall floods homes, strands drivers
“An Aloha Experience” to exhibit at Lake Charles Historic City Hall
“An Aloha Experience” to exhibit at Lake Charles Historic City Hall
Students Win at State Film Competition
Sulphur High students win at state film competition