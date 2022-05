Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to scheduled maintenance and repair on their water system.

The following areas are under the precautionary advisory:

East End Ave.

Kellison Lane

Eveland Ave.

Margo Ln.

Center Circle

Center Ave.

Magnolia Rd.

Mulberry Rd.

Willene Ln.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.