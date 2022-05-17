Advertisement

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Historic rainfall floods homes, strands drivers

The 12.49 inches of rain that fell in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021, was the third-highest on...
The 12.49 inches of rain that fell in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021, was the third-highest on record - 15.79 inches of rain were recorded on June 19, 1947, and 15.67 inches of rain were recorded on May 16, 1980.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One year ago today, 12.49 inches of rain fell in Lake Charles, flooding the city and most of Southwest Louisiana.

The sudden deluge made the streets impassable, leaving drivers scrambling to find a place to hole up until the waters receded.

And many homes that just months before had been flooded by hurricanes Laura and Delta once again had water coming inside. Residents had just moved back into some of those homes, only to be displaced again.

The 12.49 inches of rain was the third-highest on record - 15.79 inches of rain were recorded on June 19, 1947, and 15.67 inches of rain were recorded on May 16, 1980.

