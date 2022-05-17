50/50 Thursdays
Just Imagine SWLA invites additional citizen input on catalytic projects

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Just Imagine SWLA planning team is inviting the public to share feedback on the 10 catalytic projects of the 50 year resilience plan.

Engagement opportunities include an online survey, interactive map, Instagram Live session and community engagement sessions. The last round of engagement sessions are scheduled for the following dates:

· Monday, June 6: Cash and Carry, Lake Charles, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

· Tuesday, June 7: West-Cal Event Center, Sulphur, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, June 8: Grand Lake High School Gym, Grand Lake, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The visions of the projects relate to the five key planning categories: Economic Development, Housing, Community Planning, Natural & Cultural Resources, and Infrastructure.

“Just Imagine SWLA will positively impact our quality of life. It will play a vital role in our community as local business continues to recruit and retain top talent, making SWLA a great place to live and work,” said Mac Carheel, principal with Carheel Consulting.

For more information and to provide feedback on the catalytic projects, CLICK HERE.

Just Imagine SWLA Catalytic Projects
Just Imagine SWLA Catalytic Projects(KPLC)

