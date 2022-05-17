First Alert Forecast: No rain for at least a few more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We remain stuck in the hot and humid weather pattern thanks to upper level high pressure still sitting over our area. The weather pattern will finally change this weekend and that means rain will return. But until then we will have lows in the 70s and highs near 90 with heat indices in the mid 90s each day through Friday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend you should have an indoor alternative in case of rain, but at this point it does not look to be a washout. Sunday will be the day with rain more likely, so keep that in mind for anything you may be planning. Next week we will likely see scattered showers continuing across the area too…

A cold front arrives for the weekend bringing us scattered showers and storms (KPLC)

