FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry weather continues, changes are on the way

Sunshine will help to warm us quickly today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a nice start to the week as we saw plenty of sunshine for our Monday, although it was very hot as we hit the warmest temperature so far this year. Our temperatures will once again climb this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and low rain chances, but there is some hope that we could see some beneficial rain as we near the second half of the ten day forecast.

Even though we only reach the lower 90's, it will feel much warmer (KPLC)

For those heading out the door to work and school this morning we are continuing to deal with the warm and humid starts as temperatures have only fallen into the lower and middle 70′s this morning. Winds have relaxed as well and that may allow the potential for patchy fog to develop as we move throughout the morning especially along and north of I-10. Any fog that does form will burn off quickly through mid-late morning as sunshine works to warm us very quickly through the afternoon and we look to reach the lower 90′s once again. Some areas inland could see the warmest temperatures of the year and if we manage to hit 93 in Lake Charles then that would be our hottest temperature so far. High pressure is to thank for the nice weather we are seeing as sunshine will remain in the forecast for the next several days.

Sunshine remains abundant over the next 3 days with hot afternoons (KPLC)

As we move through the middle of the week high pressure will continue to remain firmly in place and that will allow sunshine to stick around each afternoon and helping to warm us quickly throughout the afternoons. We can expect a few clouds to return for the afternoon as well helping to provide some shade at times, which will definitely help as highs stay steady in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with heat index values back into the middle to upper 90′s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Some changes will be on the way as we head closer to the weekend though as winds will pick up a little for Friday and Saturday as deeper moisture begins to move in and that coupled with the daytime heating will bring us the opportunity for scattered showers and storms. Models this morning are trending towards a more unsettled day on Sunday with the arrival of the frontal system, but that will be something we have to watch as we move closer in time.

A cold front arrives for the weekend bringing us scattered showers and storms (KPLC)

Looking into next week our unsettled pattern will continue as the first front begins to stall across the region and that will provide daily rain chances right on through the middle of next week. A secondary system looks likely heading into the middle of next week, which will not only increase our rain chances but also help to clear us out. Temperatures will be a little cooler and closer to average as highs stay in the middle to upper 80′s. For now make sure to stay cool and avoid the heat as much as possible.

Rain totals and chances will be increasing over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.