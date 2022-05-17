50/50 Thursdays
“Custom Car and Truck Show” coming to Lake Arthur on May 20
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Park and Recreation “Custom Car and Truck Show” will be coming to Lake Arthur this weekend.

The event is being held at the Lake Arthur Park and Boardwalk.

Registration is $35 for pre-registration and $40 on the day of the show.

Spectator tickets are $10 per day and free for children 12 and under.

Friday, May 20

  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Vendor setup and early registration
  • 6 p.m. - Hospitality night

Saturday, May 21

  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Registration and spectators
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Games at the main stage

Sunday, May 22

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Show hours
  • 3 p.m. - Awards

Park and Recreation Custom Car and Truck show is coming to Lake Arthur this weekend, May 20-22! Mark your calendar for this great event! #jeffdavisparish #lousianatravel

Posted by Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

