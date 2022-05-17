“Custom Car and Truck Show” coming to Lake Arthur on May 20
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Park and Recreation “Custom Car and Truck Show” will be coming to Lake Arthur this weekend.
The event is being held at the Lake Arthur Park and Boardwalk.
Registration is $35 for pre-registration and $40 on the day of the show.
Spectator tickets are $10 per day and free for children 12 and under.
Friday, May 20
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Vendor setup and early registration
- 6 p.m. - Hospitality night
Saturday, May 21
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Registration and spectators
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Games at the main stage
Sunday, May 22
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Show hours
- 3 p.m. - Awards
