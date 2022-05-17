“Custom Car and Truck Show” coming to Lake Arthur on May 20

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Park and Recreation “Custom Car and Truck Show” will be coming to Lake Arthur this weekend.

The event is being held at the Lake Arthur Park and Boardwalk.

Registration is $35 for pre-registration and $40 on the day of the show.

Spectator tickets are $10 per day and free for children 12 and under.

Friday, May 20

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Vendor setup and early registration

6 p.m. - Hospitality night

Saturday, May 21

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Registration and spectators

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Games at the main stage

Sunday, May 22

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Show hours

3 p.m. - Awards

