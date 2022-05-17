50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Brian Kelly era kicks off against Florida State in primetime

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The 2022 season and the Brian Kelly era will kick off in primetime at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans when the Tigers take on Florida State on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers are looking to rebound from a disappointing 6-7 record in 2021 and a 5-5 record in 2020 under former head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked with FOX 8 about the season opener against Florida State and how he will measure success in his first year with the Tigers.

Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season under Mike Norvell who is entering his third year as the head coach for the Seminoles and has an 8-13 record in his first two seasons.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was impressed with the performances by the running backs in the spring game.

It is the first time that the Tigers have faced the Seminoles since 1991 when Florida State was ranked No. 1 and handed LSU a 26-17 loss in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles with wins coming in 1968 at the Peach Bowl and 1982 in Tiger Stadium.

The LSU defense in general and the defensive line, in particular, dominated things in the early going in the spring game.

LSU is 91-32-5 all-time in season-openers.

The Tigers will host Southern, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, and UAB. LSU will head to Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

The defense dominated most of the first half but the offense eventually got rolling in a 59-31 win for White over Purple in the LSU Spring Game.

2022 LSU Football Schedule

Date                      Opponent                                                  

Sept. 4                   vs. Florida State (at New Orleans)

Sept. 10                 Southern

Sept. 17                 Mississippi State

Sept. 24                 New Mexico

Oct. 1                     at Auburn

Oct. 8                     Tennessee

Oct. 15                  at Florida

Oct. 22                  Ole Miss

Oct. 29                  Open Date

Nov. 5                   Alabama

Nov. 12                at Arkansas

Nov. 19                UAB

Nov. 26                at Texas A&M

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

NCAA issues name, image, likeness (NIL) guidance to schools.
NCAA approves NIL guidelines to prevent booster involvement in recruiting
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU DE Andre Anthony selected by Bucs in 7th round
NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
#McNeese scrimmage #2 spring camp
The Orgerons at Miami.
Former McNeese QB Cody Orgeron lands internship on Miami coaching staff