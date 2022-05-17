50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

“An Aloha Experience” to exhibit at Lake Charles Historic City Hall

“An Aloha Experience” to exhibit at Lake Charles Historic City Hall
“An Aloha Experience” to exhibit at Lake Charles Historic City Hall(Lake Charles Historic City Hall)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center in Lake Charles will be hosting “An Aloha Experience” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The afternoon will have fun for all ages with performances by several local artists including William Rose, Christopher Gunter, and the Lake Charles Dance Academy. The event will feature hula dancing, hula lessons, ukulele playing, a sing-along, and a strum-along.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come dressed in their favorite Hawaiian attire and bring their own ukulele if they have one,” said Carol Anne Gayle, Historic City Hall Exhibition and Program Specialist. “You can play along in a laid-back environment, while surrounded by an exhibit featuring Hawaiian shirts.”

Following the event, guests will be treated to Hawaiian-style cupcakes.

The event will be held in the third-floor gallery alongside a cultural exhibit entitled “Art of the Aloha Shirt,” which explores the history, artistry, and production of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement. It features sixty objects, including original textile artwork, production sketches and swatches, advertisements, and vintage shirts which tell the story of an early innovator, John “Keoni” Meigs.

The exhibit is curated by Dale Hope, a Hawaiian native and second-generation veteran of the garment industry. “Art of the Aloha Shirt” is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. It will be on view at Historic City Hall through Saturday, May 28.

The Historic City Hall is located at 1001 Ryan Street and has resumed normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and admission is free.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Historic rainfall floods homes, strands drivers
Students Win at State Film Competition
Sulphur High students win at state film competition
“Custom Car and Truck Show” coming to Lake Arthur on May 20
“Custom Car and Truck Show” coming to Lake Arthur on May 20
The 12.49 inches of rain that fell in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021, was the third-highest on...
ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Historic rainfall floods homes, strands drivers