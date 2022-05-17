“An Aloha Experience” to exhibit at Lake Charles Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center in Lake Charles will be hosting “An Aloha Experience” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The afternoon will have fun for all ages with performances by several local artists including William Rose, Christopher Gunter, and the Lake Charles Dance Academy. The event will feature hula dancing, hula lessons, ukulele playing, a sing-along, and a strum-along.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come dressed in their favorite Hawaiian attire and bring their own ukulele if they have one,” said Carol Anne Gayle, Historic City Hall Exhibition and Program Specialist. “You can play along in a laid-back environment, while surrounded by an exhibit featuring Hawaiian shirts.”

Following the event, guests will be treated to Hawaiian-style cupcakes.

The event will be held in the third-floor gallery alongside a cultural exhibit entitled “Art of the Aloha Shirt,” which explores the history, artistry, and production of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement. It features sixty objects, including original textile artwork, production sketches and swatches, advertisements, and vintage shirts which tell the story of an early innovator, John “Keoni” Meigs.

The exhibit is curated by Dale Hope, a Hawaiian native and second-generation veteran of the garment industry. “Art of the Aloha Shirt” is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. It will be on view at Historic City Hall through Saturday, May 28.

The Historic City Hall is located at 1001 Ryan Street and has resumed normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and admission is free.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.