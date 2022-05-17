50/50 Thursdays
91-year-old Deputy still serving the community

By Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

They say if you do what you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life, well 91-year-old Frank Johnson Jr. is a living example of what it looks like when passion thrives inside of you.

He’s the oldest deputy with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office, and it does not seem like he will be stopping anytime soon.

His day starts as early as 8 a.m. Deputy Johnson shows up to work and gets his job done effortlessly.

Even though Johnson is in his 90′s, his job is with the senior care unit, meaning he helps other elderly people.

And no matter what the task may be, his reason for getting up and going to work is simple...”he loves helping people.”

Deputy Johnson continues to thrive, with a heart of compassion he says he loves what he does and really enjoys making visits with his partner to the elderly because he understands what they go through, and he says they have a lot in common.

Johnson says he has lived a life of no regrets and his golden rule is to always treat others the way you want to be treated.

