50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

West Monroe couple accused of contractor fraud

Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40.
Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40.(CPSO)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40, both of West Monroe are accused of contractor fraud after failing to complete a floor installation job, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victims said in May 2021, they entered into an agreement with the couple’s flooring business to provide materials and labor for floor installation, authorities said.

The victims said the job was going to cost over $30,000, and they paid a deposit of over $19,000, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that approximately only $800 worth of materials were delivered by the Ledouxs and they failed to complete the job. It was also discovered Shawn nor Leigh were licensed to complete the work, authorities said.

On May 13, Shawn and Leigh were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to possess the required license for home improvements; and contractor misapplication of payments over $1,000, authorities said.

They were both released later the same day on each a $40,000 bond.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office are working together to fight contractor fraud.  If you believe you have been a victim of contractor fraud or are unsure whether an actual crime has been committed call the CPSO Contractor Fraud Response Team at (337) 437-3405.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

CRJ 700 model aircraft.
Lake Charles Regional Airport adds bigger plane to fleet
The Calcasieu Parish School Board placed LeBleu Settlement Elementary under a precautionary...
Lockdown lifted after shots fired report near LeBleu Elementary campus
Barney Gordon
Escaped work release inmate captured
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos