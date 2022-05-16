West Monroe couple accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40, both of West Monroe are accused of contractor fraud after failing to complete a floor installation job, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victims said in May 2021, they entered into an agreement with the couple’s flooring business to provide materials and labor for floor installation, authorities said.

The victims said the job was going to cost over $30,000, and they paid a deposit of over $19,000, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that approximately only $800 worth of materials were delivered by the Ledouxs and they failed to complete the job. It was also discovered Shawn nor Leigh were licensed to complete the work, authorities said.

On May 13, Shawn and Leigh were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to possess the required license for home improvements; and contractor misapplication of payments over $1,000, authorities said.

They were both released later the same day on each a $40,000 bond.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office are working together to fight contractor fraud. If you believe you have been a victim of contractor fraud or are unsure whether an actual crime has been committed call the CPSO Contractor Fraud Response Team at (337) 437-3405.

