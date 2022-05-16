SWLA Arrest Report - May 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 15, 2022.

Charles Lee Siverand, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner.

Marlon James Pettieway, 38, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Joseph Keith Anderson III, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Howard Jake Parker, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Ray Price, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Brinasia Janae Roberson, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

Tevis Jashawn Andre Walker, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Brandon Jay Ange, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Joshua David Roberts, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Allen Braxton, 34, Westlake: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation; driver must be licensed; no seat belt.

Christian Abby Nicole Harvey, 31, Starks: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (5 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joey Frank Roberts, 46, Starks: Trespassing; burglary; resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.