50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints respond to a possible return to the field for Drew Brees

Drew Brees and Sean Payton are both currently retired from the NFL. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Drew Brees and Sean Payton are both currently retired from the NFL. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(Bill Feig | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER (WVUE) - At the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament in Kenner, plenty of past and present Black and gold players and coaches attended.

But all the buzz is about former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who rocked social media last night by tweeting he may return to football.

“Well I don’t laugh at anything Drew says, I didn’t see that. People ask me about it, but I haven’t seen it and I haven’t talked to Drew either so. Drew is capable of anything that he wants to do so,” said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“My wife was the one that told me about it, because I don’t follow social media. So I thought ‘well that’s interesting, that’ll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament’ (laughter). Yeah, but certainly I think it was a comment made in jest, and we haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

So who knows what the future holds for Drew Brees, but it appears, at least for now, that the Saints are going business as usual without him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs past Oakland Raiders defensive back Leon...
REPORT: Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry signing with Saints, joining former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Saints signing Jarvis Landry