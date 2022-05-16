50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has accepted a job with FOX, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, who cited “a source with knowledge of the situation.”

Payton will reportedly work in studio as an analyst through the end of the year. Florio says Payton will join the FOX NFL Sunday crew to fill in on Jimmy Johnson’s days off.

FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan says Payton plans on attending the FOX broadcast meeting in Las Vegas this week, at the same time and in the same hotel as the Saints’ annual coaching retreat.

