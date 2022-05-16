50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese Softball hading to Evanston Regional to face Notre Dame

McNeese Softball to Evanston
McNeese Softball to Evanston(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese softball, the 2022 Southland Conference Tournament Champions are headed to Evanston, Illinois for the first round of the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Cowgirls, the region’s No. 3 seed, will open tournament play on Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m. (Central Time) against No. 2 seed Notre Dame (39-10). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Northwestern (40-10), a member of the Big 10 and the overall No. 9 seed will play the No. 4 seed Oakland (26-15) at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wildcats fell to Michigan in the semifinals of the Big 10 Tournament. At the same time, Notre Dame received an at-large bid and Oakland won the Horizon League Tournament to earn the automatic bid.

The Cowgirls are making their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance and it will be the second meeting against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame defeated McNeese 6-1 on March 1, 2003 at the UL-Lafayette Classic.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

McNeese Baseball Southland Champs
McNeese Baseball Wins 2022 SLC Regular-Season Title
McNeese DH Kade Hunter
McNeese slugs past HBU 16-6 to inch closer to Southland Title
McNeese softball defended its Southland Conference Tournament title here Friday with a 10-4 win...
McNeese repeats as Southland Conference Tournament Champions
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs past Oakland Raiders defensive back Leon...
REPORT: Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry signing with Saints, joining former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu