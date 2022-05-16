McNeese Softball hading to Evanston Regional to face Notre Dame

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese softball, the 2022 Southland Conference Tournament Champions are headed to Evanston, Illinois for the first round of the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Cowgirls, the region’s No. 3 seed, will open tournament play on Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m. (Central Time) against No. 2 seed Notre Dame (39-10). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Northwestern (40-10), a member of the Big 10 and the overall No. 9 seed will play the No. 4 seed Oakland (26-15) at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wildcats fell to Michigan in the semifinals of the Big 10 Tournament. At the same time, Notre Dame received an at-large bid and Oakland won the Horizon League Tournament to earn the automatic bid.

The Cowgirls are making their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance and it will be the second meeting against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame defeated McNeese 6-1 on March 1, 2003 at the UL-Lafayette Classic.

