50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU head coach Brian Kelly goes 1-1 with FOX 8 Sports

LSU opens their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU opens their 2022 season against Florida State.
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU football season is right around the corner. The Tigers open their 2022 regular season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State.

The biggest question mark on the team? Who will be the starting quarterback when they face the Seminoles.

In a TV exclusive 1-1 interview, head coach Brian Kelly broke down the QB battle.

“We needed to put a new offense in, and that offense had to take precedent over fitting it toward any one particular quarterback. The reality is each one has a different skill set. So what will happen is, when we go into camp, the real work begins. We’re gonna have to fit the offense into one of those skill sets. So the separation will happen during camp,” said Brian Kelly.

One thing that is almost guaranteed, Maason Smith will be a disruptor on the defensive line this fall for LSU.

“He has the tools to be a big time player. I think one of the things that is unique about him is he can pass rush for a big guy. And if you can be on the field for all three downs, you start to get into that rarefied air in the NFL. Big future ahead of him. This is a big year. I think he’s really gonna show himself,” said Kelly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Daylen Austin is the sixth member of LSU's 2023 class. (Source: Daylen Austin)
California cornerback Daylen Austin commits to LSU
Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies.
Arch Manning preparing for his final season at Newman
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs past Oakland Raiders defensive back Leon...
REPORT: Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry signing with Saints, joining former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu
LSU Softball
LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament