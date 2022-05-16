Lockdown lifted after shots fired report near LeBleu Elementary campus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board placed LeBleu Settlement Elementary under a precautionary lockdown on Monday, May 16 due to a report of shots fired in the area of the campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The threat did not materialize, and all students and faculty are safe, CPSB said.

CPSO confirmed that there is no immediate threat, and the investigation is ongoing.

