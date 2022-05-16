50/50 Thursdays
Lockdown lifted after shots fired report near LeBleu Elementary campus

The Calcasieu Parish School Board placed LeBleu Settlement Elementary under a precautionary...
The Calcasieu Parish School Board placed LeBleu Settlement Elementary under a precautionary lockdown on Monday, May 16(kplc)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board placed LeBleu Settlement Elementary under a precautionary lockdown on Monday, May 16 due to a report of shots fired in the area of the campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The threat did not materialize, and all students and faculty are safe, CPSB said.

CPSO confirmed that there is no immediate threat, and the investigation is ongoing.

