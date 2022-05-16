Lake Charles Regional Airport adds bigger plane to fleet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport announced that a new eagle has landed at LCH.

American Airlines recently added the CRJ 700 aircraft to their fleet which includes many perks including first class seating and more space for luggage.

LCRA said for customers to check American Airlines’ flight timetable for the flights operated with the CRJ 700 when booking their next flight from LCH.

