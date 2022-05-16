50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Regional Airport adds bigger plane to fleet

CRJ 700 model aircraft.
CRJ 700 model aircraft.(LCRA)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport announced that a new eagle has landed at LCH.

American Airlines recently added the CRJ 700 aircraft to their fleet which includes many perks including first class seating and more space for luggage.

LCRA said for customers to check American Airlines’ flight timetable for the flights operated with the CRJ 700 when booking their next flight from LCH.

