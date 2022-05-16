FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week, staying hot and dry next few days

A quiet start with a few clouds to start our Monday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather stayed perfect for all of the outdoor events going on across Southwest Louisiana this past weekend and our pattern really doesn’t change a whole lot as we kick off the new work week. Hot and dry afternoons look to persist across the region as high pressure continues to remain in control through the end of the week. There is some hope that the pattern changes a little as we head into next weekend and early next week as models hint at a slightly cooler pattern with a few rain chances.

As you head out the door this morning our warm and humid starts are still around as temperatures have only fallen into the lower and middle 70′s this morning. They’ll hold fairly steady through sunrise before we quickly begin to warm for the afternoon as sunshine remains abundant with low rain chances. During the overnight we did see a few showers and storms split the area with one batch missing to the east and the second to the west and that has brought a few clouds into the area and those will stick around through the morning before sunshine takes over for the afternoon. Highs will once again head for the upper 80′s to lower 90′s before a weak disturbance pushes into the region for late evening and into the overnight. Now this won’t mean any showers or storms, but it could mean some breezy conditions through the evening.

Moving into the middle of the week our forecast will remain fairly unchanged as we see a mixture of sun and clouds with hot afternoons in store with lower 90′s likely for just about everyone. High pressure will slowly move to the east with time and as it does so our winds will become more southerly with time and that will lead to muggy conditions lasting throughout the next 5-7 days. Changes really don’t arrive for the end of the week either as highs stay steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 with limited rain chances. Now as we move into the weekend that’s when we will have to watch things as models indicate a front moving in and bringing the opportunity for some showers and storms. Models are still inconsistent in the timing of the system as well as exactly how much rain we could see, but it is something to look forward to as our drought conditions continue to worsen. Some cooler weather looks possible as well as temperatures aim to drop closer to average for next weekend and into the following week.

Hopefully this is a sign of a more active pattern for Southwest Louisiana meaning the chance for rain will come a little more frequently so we can make up some ground on our dry conditions. Temperatures into next week look to fall back into the middle and upper 80′s, but things can and of course will change before we get there. So the main focus for now remains to stay cool and hydrated as you go about your afternoons.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

