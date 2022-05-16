50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FEMA announces additional $38.3M in grants for Louisiana hurricane relief

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $38,369,343 in grant funding for Louisiana disaster aid pertaining to hurricanes Ida, Laura, and Delta, according to US Sen. John Kennedy.

The Lake Charles area is slated to receive $3,023,099 of the additional grant funding.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

  • $15,005,039 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $9,435,701 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $7,684,271 to Lafourche Parish for right-of-way debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $1,817,266 to the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,757,602 to the town of Grand Isle for right-of-way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $1,463,631 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,205,833 to Lake Charles for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Delta.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Crowley Police searching for missing elderly man
Crowley Police searching for missing elderly man
Robin Deshotel, 48, of Elton
Elton man accused of threatening victim with a gun during road rage incident
Calcasieu Libraries kick off 2022 summer reading program
Calcasieu libraries kick off 2022 summer reading program
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos