Elton man accused of threatening victim with a gun during road rage incident

Robin Deshotel, 48, of Elton
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Elton man has been arrested after being accused of threatening a victim with a gun during a road rage incident, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called out to the altercation on Ruffin Rd. in Elton around 6:45 p.m. on May 15, 2022.

Deputies say witnesses told them that Robin Deshotel, 48, cut them off at an intersection with his Silver F-150, held a gun to a victim’s head, and threatened to kill them if they didn’t slow down.

Deshotel was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for aggravated assault, 3 counts of false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles, obstructing a public passage, and obstruction of justice.

