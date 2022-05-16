Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC

50/50 Thursdays
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one season as an NFL analyst on NBC Sports.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees addressed speculation about his future with a cryptic tweet Sunday night in which he teased that he “may play football again.”

Coming out of retirement was but one of the options the future Hall of Fame quarterback seemed to casually throw out in a cloudy response to a media report that he is out at NBC Sports after one season as an NFL analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame college football games.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees wrote. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Brees’ tweet followed a report in Sunday’s New York Post in which sports media columnist Andrew Marchand, citing unnamed sources, said the Saints legend was “one and done” after one season with NBC Sports.

“The decision seemed mutual, as Brees preferred doing games over the ‘Football Night in America’ studio show, and NBC didn’t have many NFL games to offer him,” Marchand wrote. “NBC soured on Brees’ potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on ‘Sunday Night Football’ games.”

The report speculated Brees might still wind up as an NFL color commentator for regional games on Fox Sports or Amazon, but no longer was viewed as lead-team material. NBC Sports declined comment on the story.

Brees joined NBC Sports after retiring from the Saints and NFL in 2021.

