Crowley, LA (KPLC) - The Crowley Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was last seen on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Police say James Hubert Breaux is usually in constant contact with his daughter and girlfriend by has had no contact since he was last seen in Rayne, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities believe he was traveling west, likely using back roads and driving slowly.

His last known location was at a Pilot Gas Station in Iowa around 7:30 p.m.

Crowley Police searching for missing elderly man (Crowley Police Department)

Breaux is approximately 5′11 with white hair, has a beard, and weighs about 180 lbs. He is possibly wearing jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a black medical alert bracelet. He drives a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number C281416.

He is known to frequent the Coushatta Casino and Resort in Kinder.

Breaux is listed as not being dangerous and is unarmed, but could be facing serious medical conditions.

If anyone has any information on Breaux’s location, Crowley Police ask you to contact them at 337-783-1234.

