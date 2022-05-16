50/50 Thursdays
Cowgirls embracing new challenges with Evanston Regional

Cowgirls celebrate a walk-off run over UL Lafayette
By Zach Nunez
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowgirls have received their regional designation as the three seed in the Evanston Regional. McNeese is joined by three other schools from the midwest, which is what surprised McNeese coach James Landreneau about the draw.

“Somebody asked me who the four seed is... I don’t even know I didn’t even see it,” joked Landreneau. “I wasn’t expecting it so when they put up the one seed, I was talking and said we are not going there. So I didn’t really see the four seed in the tournament so.”

The Cowgirls will take on Notre Dame while host school Northwestern faces Oakland of Michigan. McNeese has little to no experience with any of the schools in the regional. Landreneau and his team are excited about the challenge.

“Seems like in the past whenever we have gone to a regional, it’s people we have played during the year,” said Landreneau “When we went to the A&M regional we had played Baylor three times that year. This will be unique this will be the first time since have been coaching McNeese that we go to a regional and play someone we have never played.

“It’s exciting and we really had no idea where we were going and Chicago is somewhere most of us have never been so it’s going to be an opportunity for us to go to a new place and show them what we’ve got,” said Junior Utility Player Kaylee Lopez.

Another significant change from last year, is McNeese being selected as a 3-seed, something fifth-year senior Toni Perrin said the team is excited to embrace.

“Last year we were a four seed and this year we are a three seed which really puts more respect on us and our name,” said Senior Outfielder Toni Perrin. “I really appreciate that because we really do work so hard every day to be where we are and I think it’s just really good to go in there as a three seed and it puts more confidence behind us and our team.”

The Cowgirls will take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Friday at 1:00 PM.

McNeese Softball hading to Evanston Regional to face Notre Dame