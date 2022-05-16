50/50 Thursdays
California cornerback Daylen Austin commits to LSU

Daylen Austin is the sixth member of LSU's 2023 class. (Source: Daylen Austin)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Long Beach Poly (CA.) cornerback Daylen Austin committed to the Tigers on Monday. He’s the third player to commit to LSU that plays in the secondary for the class of ’23.

Austin is a four-star recruit according to recruiting website On3. The On3 consensus ranks Austin the No. 18 cornerback in the nation and No. 10 prospect in California.

Austin measures out at 6′0″, 176 pounds. He’s the sixth member of Brian Kelly’s 2023 class.

LSU is ranked No. 8 in the country in team rankings. Here’s a list of their current commits.

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, California

Omarion Miller, WR, 4-star, North Caddo

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish

