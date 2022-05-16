Calcasieu libraries kick off 2022 summer reading program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is ready to kick off its 2022 summer reading program and is inviting residents of all ages to participate.

This year, the library is offering four programs to best fit families:

The Early Literacy Program is open to babies through students going into kindergarten. Children must have 10 books read to them in order to complete the program.

The Children’s Reading Program is open to students going into grades 1 - 5. Children must read 6 books or have 6 books read to them to complete the program.

The Teen Reading Program is open to students going into grades 6-12. Teens must read 3 books to complete the program.

The Adult Reading Program is open to individuals aged 18 and over. Adults must read 3 books to complete the program.

Registration for the summer reading program begins on May 27th and patrons can register online or at their local library branch.

Once registered, participants can keep track of their reading progress two ways. Individuals can pick up a reading log at their local library, where they can write down what books they have read. Or, patrons can register and record books online by downloading the free Beanstack app from the app store on their device. While using the app, families can sign up everyone in a single account and log/view stats for each family member.

Several special guests are also scheduled to make appearances at the libraries for the Summer Program!

June 2 : Johnette Downing

June 17 : Digeridoo Down Under

June 21 - 24: Lady Chops

July 5 - 6 : Roger Day

July 7 - 8: Geebo the Clown

In order to complete the 2022 Louisiana Summer Reading Program, all ages must have their books recorded online or at the library by July 31. Individuals who complete their goals will receive an award certificate and other great prizes! In addition, the participant’s name will be entered into the branch prize drawing.

Calcasieu Libraries are also excited to announce that the “Friends of the Library,” Calcasieu has donated several books and summer “badge” books that will be given away to children who register before June 3.

Children registered for our Early Literacy Reading Program and Children’s Reading Program will be entered into a drawing to win books.

There will be a designated number of winners at each branch to ensure local children from across the parish win Summer Badge Books and books. Winners will be contacted by the library, so make sure your information is correct on your registration.

