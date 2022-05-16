50/50 Thursdays
Arch Manning preparing for his final season at Newman

Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies.
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning entered spring drills with the Greenies as a newly minted state champ. Manning’s first title at Newman came on the hardwood.

“Yeah that was exciting. Winning a state championship with the boys. It was definitely a different experience from football. Kind of coming off the bench, and doing everything you can to help the team win. So it was awesome,” said Arch Manning.

Now the focus is to raise a trophy on the football field. This fall will be Arch’s last shot at state title on the gridiron.

“Best part is you got a new group coming in with eighth graders, rising freshman. So it’s fun seeing new faces, and being around the boys. It’s my last spring, so I’m really soaking it all in. Yeah it weird. I’m coming up on my 13th year at Newman. It’s definitely exciting, but I don’t want to let it go yet. So I’m really enjoying it,” said Manning.

Whatever transpires this spring and fall, they’ll be a ton of college coaches watching. Alabama, LSU, and a host of other schools were in the house to check out Manning.

“Yeah this is what he likes. He’s not into the glitz and glamour, the interviews, even the recruiting. When he goes to schools, he likes to go to practice and to meetings. His favorite thing is to go out and work with his lineman, with his wide receivers, and get a feel of what’s in front of us. I think he loves to practice, loves to work. Obviously are kids are thrilled to be out here,” said head coach Nelson Stewart.

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are the favorites to land the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. But they’ll all have to wait on that final decision.

“I don’t know. If I knew I would probably be committed. I don’t. I got to figure that out,” said Manning.

The biggest development of the recruiting of Manning. This summer he might take a one day trip to go see the University of Florida.

Manning could also visit the LSU campus this summer. The Newman Greenies are planning to play in the Tigers 7-on-7 tournament.

