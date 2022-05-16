51 graduate from State Police Cadet Class, four serve Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 51 graduates of State Police Cadet Class 100 walked across the stage last week, celebrating 23 long weeks of intense, rigorous training.

It’s something superintendent of state police Lamar Davis said is so important in this high-stakes career.

“We all know, sometimes we face very difficult circumstances,” Davis said. “We want to make sure we provide our cadets and troopers with the best training possible, so that they can perform optimally, and everyone can go home safe.”

Monday was the first day on the job for Artellus Bellard, Roland Castille, Roy Jones and Derek Whitman who will serve Southwest Louisiana in Troop D.

Serving and protecting the community is something Whitman said he has always wanted to do.

“I worked a little bit of time in the oil field, but I knew it really wasn’t for me,” Whitman said. “I wanted to serve and protect in some sort of way.”

For Artellus Bellard, the call to serve came later.

“I liked the military side of things, which I did wind up doing that,” Bellard said. “When I got out of the military, I was like, what is next, and I finished school. Low and behold, here I am.”

But for both, the decision was simple.

“I want to bring in a lot of motivation and morale,” Bellard said. “Trying to do good things and help out the community.”

“I may not always be the best, but I will give you 150% everyday I step on and put on this uniform,” Whitman said. “To help out and serve the community and also help out my brothers and sisters in blue.”

