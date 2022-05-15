SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2022.

Mackie Elizabeth Witsman, 21, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated battery.

Jeremy Joseph Trahan, 41, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).

Wilford Donnell Goodwin Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 21, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Glenn Irving Landry, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Stacy Glenn Young, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

Kirk Wayne August, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Terry Lee Blalock, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; flight from an officer; resisting an officer; display of plates; turning movements and required signals.

Diana Lynn Linsalata, 51, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

