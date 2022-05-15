50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2022

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Pixabay/MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2022.

Mackie Elizabeth Witsman, 21, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated battery.

Jeremy Joseph Trahan, 41, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).

Wilford Donnell Goodwin Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 21, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Glenn Irving Landry, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Stacy Glenn Young, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

Kirk Wayne August, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Terry Lee Blalock, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; flight from an officer; resisting an officer; display of plates; turning movements and required signals.

Diana Lynn Linsalata, 51, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
We'll see temperatures slowly cooling through the evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend, summer pattern sticking around
Barney Gordon was reportedly picked up in a maroon Nissan sedan.
Escaped work release inmate captured
Mothers of heart donor, recipient have emotional first meeting
Mother of heart donor has emotional first meeting