First Alert Forecast: No change to our hot and humid pattern until possibly next weekend
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and humid weather pattern will continue this week with no signs of change until late in the week into next weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s in the mornings and top out near 90 each afternoon. Heat indices will reach the low to mid 90s each day this week. Rain looks unlikely unless some rouge upper-level disturbances move across our area. Rain chances will increase by Saturday as high pressure weakens and allows a cold front to move through.
