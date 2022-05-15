50/50 Thursdays
BPSO searching for escaped work release inmate

Barney Gordon was reportedly picked up in a maroon Nissan sedan.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a work release inmate who escaped from PAX on Mayeaux Drive Saturday afternoon.

Barney Gordon was last seen at PAX around 12:45 p.m. wearing blue jeans, boots and a work shirt, according to BPSO. Gordon has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds.

A maroon Nissan sedan picked up Gordon and left the area, according to BPSO.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers hotline, 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372. Tips can also be submitted through BPSO’s website or by texting “TIP BPSO” followed by the tip information to 888777.

