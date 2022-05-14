This is Home Fest kicks off in downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two bands took the stage in front of Historic City Hall Saturday, kicking off the This is Home Festival in Lake Charles.

Red Dirt Revue led the Dunham-Price Group Main Stage at noon, while Chris Miller & Bayou Roots took the Hometown Stage.

Visitors can grab food and dessert and shop local art while enjoying the live music until 10 p.m. Admission into the festival is free.

The Westlake High School jazz band and drumline, the Sam Houston High School jazz band and drumline, and the Barbe High School show choir will play the Hometown Stage Saturday afternoon. Saturday night’s performers include Suzanne Santo and Amanda Shaw. You can view the full lineup HERE.

