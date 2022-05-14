50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2022

Handcuffs
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2022.

Mamie Marie Sonnier, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges).

Colston Jacques Blanchard, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Christopher Charles Heape, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Raleigh James Reeves II, 52, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal trespass.

Lance Peyton Fontenot, 45, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; obstruction of justice.

Paul Emile Joseph Clement Jr., 30, Livingston: Instate detainer (5 charges).

Shawn Allen Rogers, 42, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Shawn Evans Ledoux, 43, West Monroe: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; contractors: misapplication of payments prohibited over 1,000.

Leigh Ann LeDoux, 40, West Monroe: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; contractors: misapplication of payments prohibited over 1,000.

Dreu Alan Reinecke, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Brandy Marie Boudreaux, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dustin Paul Boudreaux, 31, Creole: Violations of registration provisions, switched license plate; operating vehicle while license is suspended; simple burglary (4 charges); theft from $25,000 or more (4 charges); simple criminal damage to property from $50,000 or more (4 charges).

Malcolm Jamar Jasmine, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Justin Daniel Stark, 48, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of unidentifiable firearm.

Tyler Ray Cooley, 24, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, crime or CDS law; resisting an officer by flight.

