Sports Person of the Week - Emma Freeman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Winning five straight track & field championships is hard to do, but St. Louis makes it look easy. They scored a whopping 135 points at the outdoor state tournament last weekend, which is a new team record. Senior discus thrower Emma Freeman says both accomplishments are something to behold.

“I think it’s pretty unheard of honestly,” Freeman said. “It’s kind of crazy to think we were able to do that, but coach Johnny doesn’t expect anything less than winning.”

The Ole Miss signee and the Lady Saints have done nothing but win since coach Johnny’s arrival to the program. Freeman won her third discus state title and placed second in Javelin. She credits her success to the work she’s put in.

“I like being good at things and I like that I work to be good at things,” said Freeman. “It would be one thing to say that you’re just naturally gifted at everything and of course I have talent in a lot of areas but it’s more about the hard work I put in.”

All that hard work has resulted in Freeman becoming one of the most revered student athletes at St. Louis Catholic according to head coach Johnny Giordanno.

“She’s probably won more field MVP awards in the local meets and at the state level than anybody I’ve ever heard of,” Giordanno said. “There’s not a kid on this team or kid at our school that doesn’t respect her tremendously.”

Aside from her trophy collection Freemans 4.6 GPA makes her standout the most. That in combination with her athletics helps bolster her stock as the premier student athlete.

“I’m set to be the valedictorian next week too, but I didn’t sacrifice anything in throwing either we’ve got to the top of that, and I got to the top of my class,” Freeman said. “You can do both I’ve shown that you just don’t have to be a student or just be an athlete.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.