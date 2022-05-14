McNeese University holds spring graduation ceremonies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese University held it’s spring graduation ceremonies today at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

It didn’t take long for a viewer of 7News to contact about congestion and frustration.

Officials said only one side was open at the coliseum due to damage from the 2020 hurricanes.

Officials said the issue was resolved quickly and the graduation continued as scheduled.

“This has been a long time coming... I’ve been working hard for my whole life. I’m 43 years old and finally getting my bachelors degree in criminal justice. It’s an amazing day and I’m so excited,” Jennifer Power, McNeese graduate said.

“It’s been a great journey, I graduated with my bachelors from McNeese. A couple years ago i decided to come back for my masters and business administration. I’m really excited and it’s been a great experience,” Elizabeth Jimney, McNeese graduate said.

There were over 700 graduates in today’s commencement exercises from 33 parishes, 18 states and 30 countries.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.