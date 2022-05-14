“Let’s talk drainage” helpful to last year’s flood victims

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the historic rain and flash flooding in the lake area.

Part one of the “Let’s talk drainage” webinar was hosted this week.

Multiple flood survivor, Michael Johnson, watched the nearly hour and a half presentation and was surprisingly pleased.

On Cherrydale, residents have dealt with multiple floods - including may 17th of 2021.

Johnson said he is still recovering:

“I think we’re all still in the process because everyone in this area lost pretty much everything, so everyone is still hard at work but way further than we were initially,” Johnson said.

And while Johnson and many others complained and demanded drainage improvements, he admitted he learned a lot watching part one of “Let’s talk drainage”.

”It ended up being pretty informative. I actually learned a lot from watching it. I got a lot of information and I got a much better understanding of what’s being done, what steps are being taken and how they came about making these plans,” Johnson said.

He now said learning more about drainage will help him have a more educated opinion about various drainage options.

“When they’re talking about putting pumps and detention and retention ponds, what they’re used for and how they work. That way you can decide if you’re for it,” Johnson said.

There are more webinars coming up and Johnson plans to watch.

“I think it’s important for a lot of us to be informed and have an idea of what takes place and how so you know where your dollars are going to fund some of these projects,” Johnson said.

The next three webinars will be released in June, August and September.

If you missed the first webinar, visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury web site to watch it.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.